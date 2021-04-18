New Chrome feature lets users create a link to highlighted text

Google is launching a new Chrome feature that allows users to create a link to highlighted text on a webpage.
The new feature is rolling out as part of Chrome 90. Google product manager Kayce Hawkins introduced the new feature in a blog post.
“With ‘Copy link to highlight’, you can share a URL for selected text highlighted for the recipient,” Hawkins notes.
Hawkins outlines that once you visit a webpage all you have to do is highlight the text you want to create a link to and then select the “copy link to highlight” option in the menu after you right-click.
From there, users will be given a URL that ends in a pound sign, which can then be shared with others. Once others click the link, they’ll be sent to the text that you highlighted, as opposed to the top of the webpage.
Hawkins says that this feature is now rolling out to desktop and Android users. It will be available to iOS users soon.
Source: Google
