Vancouver-based national carrier Telus is offering a $45/25GB â€˜win-backâ€™ offer to some former customers.
The bring your own device (BYOD) win-back plan comes with unlimited nationwide calling and texting.
A user on RedFlagDeals says they were offered the win-back deal a few days ago after leaving the carrier around three months ago and switching to Freedom Mobile. The user received the first month free in credit and Telus also waived activation fees.
Telus offered this win-back deal to some customers a few months ago and it appears that it has brought it back for select customers.
As with any other win-back deal like this, your mileage may vary. If you left Telus recently, it may be worth giving the carrier a call if youâ€™re interested in the plan.
Source: RedFlagDeals
