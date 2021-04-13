Nintendo’s new ‘Blue’ Switch Lite launches May 21st

Despite possibilities of Switch and Switch Lite hardware shortages looming on the horizon, Nintendo has revealed a new Switch Lite colour variant.
The “fresh new blue’ colour seems to have a strong purple tinge to it that’s reminiscent of the classic purple Game Boy Colour or even the 3DS.
Nintendo of Canada says the new Switch Lite colour launches on May 21st for $259, the same date Miitopia, its upcoming adventure title, also releases.
Though the Switch Lite can’t be docked and played on a television, it’s a well-made, slightly cheaper version of the console.
The Switch Lite is now available in ‘Blue,’ ‘Turquoise,’ ‘Gray,’ ‘Yellow’ and ‘Coral.’
Source: @NintendoCanadaÂ
