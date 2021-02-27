Games to Stream ‘n Load from Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia [Feb. 22-28]

Every week, Stream n’ Load goes over the new games to hit gaming subscription services every week, such as Xbox Game Pass, Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus.
Google Stadia
Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition
Developer/Publisher:Â WayForward
Genre:Â Platformer
Price: $39.99 CAD
Metacritic: 84 percent (Switch version)
Google Stadia release date: February 23rd, 2021
After a messenger leaves her a cryptic message, half-genie Shantae ventures out to stop an impending evil that only she can defeat.
Use Shantae’s hair and spells to attack enemies, as well as special dances to transform into animals.
It’s worth noting that the somewhat less well-received Shantae’s Risky Revenge also hit Stadia this week for $14.99.
Xbox Game Pass
Dirt 5 (Cloud, Console and PC)
Developer/Publisher: Codemasters
Genre:Â Racing
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass for PC and Game Pass Ultimate (required for Android streaming)
Metacritic: 79 percent (PS4 version)
Game Pass release date: February 25th, 2021
Hit the dirt with a variety of vehicles and compete in tracks around the world, including those in the U.S., Brazil, China, Italy, Nepal and South Africa.
An assortment of modes is available, including a narrative-focused campaign, online versus mode and track creator.
Killer Queen Black (Cloud and Console)
Developer/Publisher: BumbleBear Games
Genre:Â Real-time strategy, platformer
Price: included with Game Pass for Console, Game Pass Ultimate (required for Android streaming)
Metacritic: 83 percent (Switch version)
Game Pass release date: February 23rd, 2021
Go solo or team up with three friends as you face off with up to four other players in this arcade-style multiplayer game.
Each team is made up of Drones that are led by a Queen who they must perform tasks for to compete with the enemy players.
Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC)
Developer/Publisher: BumbleBear Games
Genre:Â Roguelike
Price: included with Game Pass for PC, Game Pass Ultimate
Metacritic: 78 percent (PC version)
Game Pass release date: February 25th, 2021
This standalone expansion from the mainÂ SuperhotÂ experience (which isn’t required to own beforehand) puts you in procedurally generated environments that players must make your their through.
You can choose between one of several Cores with different abilities and gain power-ups as you go along to face tougher challenges.
