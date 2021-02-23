Twitter re-launches test feature to revise potentially harmful tweets

Twitter is re-launching a test feature that allows users to think before they tweet.
According to Twitter, if a tweet is possibly harmful or offensive, it will be flagged with a message that reads: “Want to review this before Tweeting?” Three options will appear: proceed and tweet anyway, edit or delete it entirely.
Say something in the moment you might regret? 😬 We’ve relaunched this experiment on iOS that asks you to review a reply that’s potentially harmful or offensive.
Think you’ve received a prompt by mistake? Share your feedback with us so we can improve. pic.twitter.com/t68az8vlYN
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 22, 2021
Twitter previously tested this feature in May and August 2020 on Android, iOS and desktop. However, this re-launch of the test now will only appear on iOS.
Initially, when Twitter announced the test run, it was able to find harmful language based on the language that had previously been reported.
Twitter has experienced success with similar features. For example, the social media platform tested a feature in June that encouraged users to read links in tweets before retweeting. According to Twitter, 40 percent more users opened the link attached to the tweet compared to when the prompt wasn’t present.
Unlike other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, Twitter has historically been slow to flag offensive content.
Source: TechCrunch, Twitter
