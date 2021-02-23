Google Pixel 5a will look a lot like the Pixel 4a 5G according to renders

Renders of Google’s next Pixel phone, the Pixel 5a, have turned up online. Although it doesn’t come as much of a surprise, the Pixel 5a looks nearly identical to the Pixel 4a 5G that launched last year.
The renders come via Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) on Voice. The images show off the 5a in black. Just like the 4a 5G, the Pixel 5a has a display cutout for the selfie camera in the top-left corner, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a square camera bump with two cameras.
Hemmerstoffer notes the unibody rear is likely made of plastic, just like the Pixel 4a and 4a 5G. Additionally, he shared the phone’s dimensions, measuring 156.2 x 73.2 x 8.8mm (9.4mm with the camera bump). Those dimensions make the Pixel 5a about 2.3mm taller, 0.8mm less wide, and 0.6mm thicker than the 4a 5G.
As for the screen, Hemmerstoffer claims the 5a will have a flat 6.2-inch OLED Full HD+ (FHD) display.
Hemmerstoffer didn’t share any details about the camera lenses. Still, considering how Google typically handles the Pixel line, I expect the 5a will sport a very similar (if not identical) camera set-up to the Pixel 5 and 4a 5G.
The 3.5mm headphone jack also makes a return on the 5a.
All in all, the Pixel 5a is shaping up to be a standard, iterative update, likely with just minor refreshes internal components like the chipset. There may be some confusion for customers who find themselves picking between a 4a 5G and 5a. However, the devices’ similarities make me think Google will drop the 4a 5G when the 5a comes out.
It’d be nice to see Google do something more exciting with the Pixel line, especially after the somewhat boring Pixel 5 and 4a 5G. That said, any significant, exciting changes will likely come with the Pixel 6, not the budget ‘a’ line.
Source: OnLeaks (Voice)
