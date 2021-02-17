GM completes Oshawa, Ontario test track

A few years ago in 2019, GM revealed plans to build a test track beside its Oshawa plant and now it’s announced that it’s finished.
The automaker calls the track the CTC McLaughlin Advanced Technology Track (CTC MATT). According to GM Canada’s press release, it features a large oval design with four lanes ranging from 60-100km/h.
The track is designed to help GM expand its testing scope related to self-driving and connected cars. This includes “software and hardware for advanced vehicle systems, including vehicle motion embedded controls, advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle systems, infotainment and advanced technology work,” reads GM’s release.
GM says that this new site adds a fourth GM tech hub in Canada, counting its two campuses in Markham and Oshawa, and the Kapuskasing Proving Grounds in Northern Ontario for cold-weather testing.
As always, it’s exciting to see tech talent come to Canada, and hopefully, GM’s presence here can continue to help grow the auto-tech sector in Canada.
You can find an ariel video of the track on GM’s press website.Â
Image credit: GM Canada
Source: GM Canada
