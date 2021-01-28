Microsoft, NPower launching accelerator to equip underrepresented youth for digital careers

Canada’s Digital Technology Supercluster, a cross-industry collaboration of some of Canada’s biggest names in technology, communications, healthcare and more, announced an investment in the Canadian Tech Talent Accelerator project to provide in-demand technology skills to young Canadians.
The Digital Supercluster includes companies like Microsoft, TELUS, LifeLabs and more. A full list can be found here.
The accelerator will receive a total investment of $8.7 million, which includes $7.3 million from the industry and $1.4 million from the Candian government. Additionally, NPower Canada, a workforce development initiative, will collaborate with Microsoft Canada and Blueprint to launch the Tech Talent Accelerator.
The program will offer a 15-week online skills training and job placement program that seeks to equip 2,500 underrepresented youth ranging from 18 to 29 years old for in-demand digital careers across Canada. Further, the project will help NPower expand to British Columbia in mid-2021 while it continues to grow its impact in Calgary, Halifax and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).
“This project is designed to deliver digital job training to underrepresented communities across Canada. This innovative approach will ensure a wider range of Canadians have the necessary skills to match the demands of our growing digital economy,”Â said FranÃ§ois-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, in a release.
The accelerator project follows the government’s launch of the ‘50-30 Challenge,’ which focuses on increasing representation and inclusion of diverse groups in the workplace.
Those interested in the Canadian Tech Talent Accelerator can learn more here.
