Samsung teases plan to include AMD graphics tech in its ‘next flagship’

In a recent Exynos chip event, Samsung teased plans to integrate an AMD GPU into a future flagship product.
Spotted by Android Police, the tease came at the tail end of Samsung’s Exynos 2100 announcement, where the company mentioned its “next flagship” would sport the AMD GPU. Unfortunately, it’s not entirely clear what that means, especially since its next flagship — the much-rumoured Galaxy S21 series — won’t include AMD graphics, at least according to the rumours.
As I said, Exynos2100 is just the beginning. It is almost certain that Samsung will release a new processor with AMD GPU this year and may use it for the Galaxy Z Fold3. pic.twitter.com/J3GIRoBSBA
— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 12, 2021
However, a leak from Ice Universe suggests that Samsung will introduce a new Exynos processor with an AMD GPU later this year. The company will potentially use it in the Galaxy Z Fold3.
For a bit of context, Samsung partnered with AMD back in 2019. The partnership sought to bring AMD’s Radeon graphics tech to smartphones. If the tease from the Exynos 2100 announcement is anything to go by, it seems that partnership may soon yield results.
Still, it remains unclear what benefit — if any — this will yield for customers. First, AMD’s graphics tech will likely be powerful, but the company hasn’t done much in the mobile space for a while. Whether AMD’s mobile graphics will flop or be competitive with other players is a major question that will need to be answered.
The other question is around availability. Samsung has historically launched Exynos-powered flagships in some regions, while other regions — like Canada — get variants powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chips. The same could happen with this future chipset, although Samsung may choose to use Exynos for every model.
Ultimately, we could see a Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch later this year with powerful AMD graphics tech, making it a force in the mobile gaming space and potentially a go-to device for people who like to game on their phones.
Source: Samsung, Ice Universe Via: Android Police
