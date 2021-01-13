New Sonos Radio stations incoming, but not all arriving in Canada

Sonos is launching a few new original radio shows under the ‘Sonos Sound System’ brand, but some of the cooler-sounding ‘Artist Radio Hour‘ shows aren’t going to be available in Canada.
I’ll begin with the new shows that everyone can enjoy. Sonos is adding three brand new recurring radio shows from some pretty interesting backgrounds. The shows are described as follows:
- “Object of Sound: a weekly music and culture podcast hosted by poet and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib. The show will dive deep into the music of the moment and the stories surrounding the songs of today. Tune into Object of Sound on Sonos Radio, Mixcloud, and podcast platforms everywhere.
- Black is Black: a monthly radio station hosted by DJ Lindsey examining the black diaspora’s impact on modern music. The station will premiere February 4th on Sonos Radio and Mixcloud.
- Unsung: a bi-weekly show hosted by independent British music publication Crack Magazine, speaks to contemporary artists about their musical heroes who never caught the spotlight. Unsung is live now with new episodes launching every other week on Sonos Radio, Mixcloud and podcast platforms everywhere.”
In terms of ‘Artist Radio Hour, ‘ non-Sonos Radio HD listeners (AKA, everyone) will get access to shows from D’Angelo, FKA Twigs, The Chemical Brothers and Björk.
The new shows from Tiwa Savage, Chris Stapleton, A$AP Ferg, Yola, Japanese Breakfast, and Sun Ra Arkestra are all locked behind the $7.99 USD (roughly $10 CAD) Sonos Radio HD streaming tier that’s not available in Canada. So far, Sonos Radio HD can only be purchased in the U.K. and the U.S. MobileSyrup has reached out for any information about when Canadians might get this feature and will update this story with a response.
Comments