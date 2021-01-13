Apple launches new initiatives to challenge systemic racism

Apple has launched a set of new Racial Equality and Justice Initiative (REJI) projects to combat systemic racism.
The tech giant is working with community stakeholders to support the launch of the Propel Center, which is a learning hub for the HBCU (historically black colleges and universities) community.
“Apple’s $25 million contribution will enable the Propel Center to support HBCU students and faculty through a robust virtual platform, a physical campus in the historic Atlanta University Center, as well as on-campus activations at partner institutions,” the tech giant outlined in a press release.
Further, Apple is going to open a Developer Academy in Detroit to empower young Black entrepreneurs, creators and coders. The academy is designed to help cultivate the skills needed for jobs in the iOS app economy.
The tech giant has also announced two new investments in venture capital and banking businesses. The two projects are designed to provide capital to minority-owned businesses.
Apple is investing $10 million USD (about $12.7 million CAD) with Harlem Capital to support its investments in 1,000 companies over the next 20 years. It’s also investing $25 million USD (about $31.7 million CAD) in Siebert Williams Shank’s Clear Vision Impact Fund, which provides capital to small and medium-sized businesses.
“We are honoured to help bring this vision to bear, and to match our words and actions to the values of equity and inclusion we have always prized at Apple,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook in the press release.
Source: Apple
Comments