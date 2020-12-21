PREVIOUS|
Stardew Valley 1.5 is the game’s biggest update yet

Years after its release, ConcernedApe's farming epic is still getting consistent updates

Dec 21, 2020

4:59 PM EST

Stardew Valley 1.5 update

Years after its release, ConcernedApe’s Stardrew Valley is still updated regularly.

The latest update to hit the lighthearted farming simulator adds a new cool-looking beach farm to the game and ‘Advanced Game Options’ that let you shuffle the bundles required for Community Centre upgrades, which is great for anyone struggling to unlock the greenhouse.

Other new features include additional hairstyles, local split-screen co-op and a new end-game location called Ginger Island that features new events, minigames puzzles and quests.

For a full look at everything included in the rather massive update, follow this link.

While Stardew Valley 1.5 is available for PC right now, it remains unclear when the update will specifically make its way to other platforms like Xbox One PlayStation 4 and, most importantly, as far as I’m concerned, the Nintendo Switch since it’s the platform I play the game on.

So far, ConcernedApe has only said that Stardew Valley 1.5 will launch on consoles “early next year.”

Source: Stardew Valley Via: Polygon

