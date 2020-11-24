Here’s what’s hitting and leaving Netflix Canada in December 2020

In December 2020, Netflix Canada is set to get several new TV shows and films, including Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Part 4, Big Mouth Season 4, Bridgeton and Chadwick Boseman’s final film performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
December 1st
- Angela’s Christmas Wish — Netflix Film
- The Holiday Movies That Made Us — Netflix Original
- Natalie Palamides: Nate – A One Man Show — Netflix Comedy Special
- 2012
- A Christmas Catch
- Annie
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
- Christmas with a Prince
- Christmas Wonderland
- Don’t Let Go
- G.I. Joe: Retaliation
- G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
- Godzilla
- Gridiron Gang
- Juliet, Naked
- Odd Squad: Seasons 1-2
- Super Wings: Season 3
- The Dressmaker
- The Vow
- They Shall Not Grow Old
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: season 2
- Walking Tall
December 2nd
- Alien Worlds — Netflix Documentary
- Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic — Netflix Comedy Special
- Battleship
- Big Fat Liar
- Carlito’s Way
- Children of Men
- Fierce — Netflix Film
- Half Baked
- Hazel Brugger: Tropical — Netlflix Comedy
- Workin’ Moms: Season 4
December 3rd
- Break — Netflix Film
- Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday — Netflix Family
- Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) — Netflix Film
December 4th
- Bhaag Beanie Bhaag — Netflix Original
- Big Mouth: Season 4 — Netflix Original
- Bombay Rose — Netflix Film
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas — Netflix Family
- Christmas Crossfire (Wir Konnen Nicht Anders) — Netflix Film
- King of Joburg: Season 1
- Leyla Everlasting — Netflix Film
- Mank — Netflix Film
- Selena: The Series — Netflix Original
December 5th
- Detention — Netflix Original
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- Might Express: A Might Christmas — Netflix Family
December 6th
- Everybody Knows
December 7th
- Ava (2020)
December 8th
- Emicida: AmarElo – E Tudo Para Ontem — Netflix Documentary
- Lovestruck in the City — Netflix Original
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 — Netflix Original
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure — Netflix Family
- Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers — Netflix Family
December 9th
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas — Netflix Family
- The Big Show Show: Christmas — Netflix Family
- Rose Island (L’Incredible storia dell’losa Delle Rose) — Netflix Film
- The Surgeon’s Cut — Netflix Documentary
December 10th
- Alice in Borderland — Netflix Original
December 11th
- A Trash Truck Christmas — Netflix Family
- Canvas — Netflix Film
- Giving Voice — Netflix Documentary
- The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) — Netflix Original
- The Prom — Netflix Film
December 14th
- A California Christmas — Netflix Film
- Hilda: Season 2 — Netflix Family
- Tiny Pretty Things — Netflix Original
December 15th
- Song Exploder: Volume 2 — Netflix Original
- Paw Patrol: Season 7
- Pup Academy: Seasons 1 – 2
December 16th
- Anitta: Made in Honorio — Netflix Documentary
- Break It All: The History of Rock in Latin America — Netflix Documentary
- How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding — Netflix Original
- Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013)
- The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
- The Ripper — Netflix Documentary
- Run On — Netflix Documentary
- Vir Das: Outside In – The Lockdown Special — Netflix Original
December 18th
- Guest House
- Home for Christmas: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom — Netflix Film
- Sweet Home — Netflix Original
December 22nd
- London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck — Netflix Comedy Special
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs — Netflix Family
December 23rd
- The Midnight Sky — Netflix Film
- Your Name Engraved Herein — Netflix Film
December 24th
- A Dog’s Way Home
- Holmes & Watson
December 25th
- Bridgerton — Netflix Original
- Grandma’s Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela) — Netflix Film
- Rogue
December 26th
- Asphalt Burning (Borning 3) — Netflix Film
- DNA — Netflix Film
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara — Netflix Family
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 — Netflix Family
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again the Zone — Netflix Family
December 28th
- A Simple Favor
- Cops and Robbers — Netflix Film
- Isn’t It Romantic
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
December 30th
- Best Leftovers Ever! — Netflix Original
- Equinox — Netflix Original
- Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise — Netflix Anime
- Wentworth: Season 8
December 31st
- A Nice Girl Like you
- Best of Stand-Up 2020 — Netflix Comedy Special
- The Children Act
- Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 — Netflix Original
- Dragon Ball Super: Broly
- Hotel Artemis
- Sorry to Bother You
What’s Leaving Netflix This Month
- 2 Fast 2 Furious (December 2nd)
- Billy Madison (December 2nd)
- Fast & Furious (December 2nd)
- Fast & Furious 6
- Fast Five (December 2nd)
- Furious 7 (December 2nd)
- The Fast and the Furious (December 2nd)
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (December 2nd)
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Seasons 1-6 (December 30th)
- Forensic Files: Collections 1 – 9 (December 31st)
- Gossip Girl: Seasons 1 – 6 (December 31st)
