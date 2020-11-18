PREVIOUS|
Vidéotron offering some residential customers a $45/15GB plan

The offer is available for select customers until November 27th

Nov 18, 2020

1:31 PM EST

Vidéotron is offering some existing residential customers a $45/15GB plan for 24 months when you bring your own device.

The carrier is emailing some customers the exclusive offer, which is available until November 27th. Vidéotron notes that the offer is non-transferable, and that the current fee rate will apply from the 25th month.

“This offer is intended for residential customers who subscribe to one of Vidéotron’s All Inclusive or Canada – United States Borderless Mobile Telephony plans and who maintain their subscription,” a translated version of the email reads.

Vidéotron notes that a one-time activation fee of $25 per plan applies, and that a SIM card purchase of $10 applies per line.

