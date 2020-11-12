PREVIOUS|
PS5 now available to order from Toys R Us Canada [Now out of stock]

Nov 12, 2020

9:14 AM EST

PS5

Update 11/12/20 10am ET: The console is currently out of stock. The original article is below.

Toys R Us Canada has started selling the PlayStation 5 on its website, but the site is already crashing for many users.

As of now, only the Disc version is showing up as “in stock” on the website, while the digital edition page says the console is “coming soon.”

The console will only be sold online, in accordance with Sony’s requirement that all PS5s be sold online (outside of existing in-store pre-orders) to promote physical distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

EB Games Canada and The Source will start selling the PS5 online at 11am ET today, November 12th.

For more on the PS5, check out MobileSyrup’s review here.

