Telus launches new unit to support agriculture industry with connected technology

Telus has launched a new business unit dedicated to providing solutions to support the agriculture industry with connected technology.
The Vancouver-based national carrier has made a series of acquisitions that will allow it to use its networks to power farming and food technologies.
“We will help farmers and ranchers produce food for the world’s ever-expanding population more efficiently, safely and in a more environmentally friendly manner,” said Telus CEO Darren Entwistle, in a press release.
Telus says that the unit will optimize the food value chain by leveraging data in new ways to increase efficiency and production. It notes that this will deliver better food outcomes for businesses and the end consumer.
It aims to help build AI and machine learning-based insights and trace the origin of foods to help deal with foodborne illness outbreaks.
The business unit currently support over 100 million acres of agricultural land, backed by a team of more than 1,200 experts across Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., Slovakia, Armenia, Germany, China and Australia.
“Connecting each piece of the agriculture value chain empowers farmers and ranchers, the agri-business industry, and agri-food, consumer goods and retail companies to leverage advanced data systems and artificial intelligence to streamline operations, improve food traceability, and provide consumers with fresher and healthier food,” Telus stated in the press release.
Entwistle stated that Telus’ efforts will optimize food production and contribute to a better yield of food supply to meet growing requirements.
Source: Telus
Comments