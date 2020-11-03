Bell offering $60/20GB plan for customers who activate an additional line

If you activate a new line on an existing account at Bell Mobile right now, you can get a $60/20GB plan.
The offer is currently listed on the carrier’s website under the ‘Promotions’ tab, but it hardly counts as a promotion — instead, it’s more like an extension of an existing promotion. Here’s how it works: existing customers can add a new line to their account and select Bell’s promotional $75/20GB plan. Thanks to Bell’s ‘Family Data Sharing‘ program, that extra line gets a $15 per month discount, bringing the total monthly cost down to $60.
Customers can take advantage of Family Data Sharing discounts regardless of whether they choose Bell’s ‘Unlimited’ plans or ‘Connect Everything’ plans. It’s important to note that Unlimited plans can’t share data, while Connect Everything plans allow multiple lines to pool their individual data allotments into one large amount that everyone can use. Previously, Bell only allowed Connect Everything plans to take advantage of multi-line discounts.
The fine print on the deal notes that the primary Bell subscriber must be on a Connect Everything or Unlimited plan, and the primary line isn’t eligible for a discount. The discount is available “when adding additional lines on a 2-year Connect Everything or Unlimited plans [sic] (excluding Business, Tablet and Mobile Internet plans).”
Interestingly, the fine print lists Connect Everything plans as an option, but currently, there are no $75/20GB Connect Everything plans displayed on Bell’s website that would work with the deal. Perhaps there is an appropriate plan for the discount available specifically for this $60/20GB deal, but if so, it’s not listed on the website.
Bell’s Unlimited plans offer an allotment of data at normal network speeds followed by unlimited usage at throttled download and upload speeds of up to 512Kbps. There are no overages on these plans. Connect Everything plans, on the other hands, offer an allotment of shareable data at normal network speeds. If customers use up all their data, they’ll be subject to overage fees.
You can learn more about Bell’s $60/20GB deal here.
