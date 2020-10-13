PREVIOUS
Bell, Telus and Rogers $75 20GB promo plan ends today

Oct 13, 2020

4:43 PM EDT

Surely this data promo will come back to life at some point. However, if the carriers decide not to, then you might want to take advantage of the $75 per month 20GB data promo offer from Bell, Telus and Rogers.

According to the Big 3’s websites, all promos will end tonight at 11:59pm EST.

As previously stated, if you sign up for the promotional plan on either Bell, Telus or Rogers, you’ll get 20GB of high-speed data each month followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps.

Additionally, subscribers get unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messaging. All plans include call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling.

Perhaps a new promo is coming that will specifically be targeted for the iPhone 12.

Check it out here at Bell, Telus and Rogers.

