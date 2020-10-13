Bell, Telus and Rogers $75 20GB promo plan ends today

Surely this data promo will come back to life at some point. However, if the carriers decide not to, then you might want to take advantage of the $75 per month 20GB data promo offer from Bell, Telus and Rogers.
According to the Big 3’s websites, all promos will end tonight at 11:59pm EST.
As previously stated, if you sign up for the promotional plan on either Bell, Telus or Rogers, you’ll get 20GB of high-speed data each month followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps.
Additionally, subscribers get unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messaging. All plans include call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling.
Perhaps a new promo is coming that will specifically be targeted for the iPhone 12.
Comments