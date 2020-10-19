PREVIOUS|
Loblaw’s new PC Health app offers virtual healthcare, PC Optimum rewards and more

The app is currently only available in Atlantic Canada, but Loblaw says it will roll out nationwide "over the coming months"

Oct 19, 2020

7:06 AM EDT

Loblaw has launched its PC Health app for health and wellness in Atlantic Canada.

Overall, the app is intended to bring together several services into one place, including free live chats with registered nurses and dieticians, the ability to set and track personal health goals and daily goals and activities to be completed in exchange for PC Optimum loyalty points.

Users can also create a profile to receive personalized recommendations for tools and support based on their individual health needs or interests.

Loblaw says it aims to roll out PC Health nationwide “over the coming months” while adding new functionality, including virtual physician care and digital pharmacy.

The app is powered by technology from Chicago-based health enterprise provider League.

Atlantic Canadians can download the PC Health app for free on Android and iOS.

Source: Loblaw

