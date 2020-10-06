Latest Xbox sale discounts a bunch of Ubisoft, Warner Bros. games

Xbox is currently offering deals on a variety of digital Xbox One games from major publishers Ubisoft and Warner Bros.
See below for some of the most notable savings:
- Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection — $77.99 (regularly $259.99) [Xbox Live Gold members only]
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey — Ultimate Edition — $29.99 (regularly $149.99) [Xbox Live Gold members only]
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered — $19.99 (regularly $49.99)
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection — $23.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Hitman 2 — Gold Edition — $38.99 (regularly $129.99)
- Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition — $12.99 (regularly $64.99)
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition — $11.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Mad Max — $14.99 (regularly $29.99)
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $27.99 (regularly $69.99)
The deals run until October 13th. Check out the full list of offers here.
Image credit: IO Interactive/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
Comments