PREVIOUS|
News

Smart chastity toy flaw could lock up a user’s genitals

You'd need hard tools or electrical wires to open up the smart chastity device

Oct 7, 2020

7:07 AM EDT

0 comments

Be careful with your sex toys.

Pen Test Partner has toldÂ TechCrunch that an app interface flaw in Qiui’s Cellmate, a chastity toy, let attackers remotely lock a user’s penis. And if you’re unfortunately stuck in the toy, you’d need either heavy tools or to jolt the toy open with electrical wires. The Cellmate had no manual override.

Hackers can also collect private messages, plain text passwords and location information without any authentication.

Qiui initially fixed most of the issues with a new update of the interface; however, it missed three self-imposed deadlines and then went quiet. Pen Test Partners made the concern public after it noticed that other researchers made it clear that Qiui was often known for poor communication. Pen Test Partners indicated that exposing the issue was for the public interest.

A chastity toy security flaw is pretty intense because it can not only grab sensitive information from the user’s phone, but it can cause physical harm, especially if you have to use electrical wires to get your penis out of a contraption.

Source: TechCrunch, Via: EngadgetÂ 

Related Articles

News

Oct 7, 2020

10:37 AM EDT

Tesla rolls out two-factor authentication for users’ accounts

News

Oct 7, 2020

9:37 AM EDT

Edison Mail adds support for iOS 14 default email app setting

News

Oct 7, 2020

9:05 AM EDT

Netflix testing new feature to let users turn off â€˜still watching?â€™ notification

News

Oct 7, 2020

8:07 AM EDT

Nintendo of Canada partners with HelloFresh on free meals, Switch prize pack

Comments