Smart chastity toy flaw could lock up a user’s genitals

Be careful with your sex toys.
Pen Test Partner has toldÂ TechCrunch that an app interface flaw in Qiui’s Cellmate, a chastity toy, let attackers remotely lock a user’s penis. And if you’re unfortunately stuck in the toy, you’d need either heavy tools or to jolt the toy open with electrical wires. The Cellmate had no manual override.
Hackers can also collect private messages, plain text passwords and location information without any authentication.
Qiui initially fixed most of the issues with a new update of the interface; however, it missed three self-imposed deadlines and then went quiet. Pen Test Partners made the concern public after it noticed that other researchers made it clear that Qiui was often known for poor communication. Pen Test Partners indicated that exposing the issue was for the public interest.
A chastity toy security flaw is pretty intense because it can not only grab sensitive information from the user’s phone, but it can cause physical harm, especially if you have to use electrical wires to get your penis out of a contraption.
