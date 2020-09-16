PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at Best Buy Canada

Best Buy Canada has opened up pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 ahead of the console’s November 12th Canadian launch.
The $499.99 CAD disc-less Digital Edition console can be pre-ordered here, while the standard $629 model is available for pre-order here. Naturally, stock is limited to one per household.
Various accessories, such as the $89.99 DualSense controller and $39.99 controller charger, are also available for pre-order.
It’s unclear how Best Buy Canada is handling in-store pre-orders, so you may want to call your local store to see what their policy is.
Update 09/15/2020 7:49pm ET: The Digital Edition PlayStation 5 is already sold out at Best Buy.
