PREVIOUS|
News

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at Best Buy Canada

Act quickly if you want one

Sep 16, 2020

7:31 PM EDT

0 comments

ps5

Best Buy Canada has opened up pre-orders for the PlayStation 5 ahead of the console’s November 12th Canadian launch.

The $499.99 CAD disc-less Digital Edition console can be pre-ordered here, while the standard $629 model is available for pre-order here. Naturally, stock is limited to one per household.

Various accessories, such as the $89.99 DualSense controller and $39.99 controller charger, are also available for pre-order.

It’s unclear how Best Buy Canada is handling in-store pre-orders, so you may want to call your local store to see what their policy is.

Update 09/15/2020 7:49pm ET: The Digital Edition PlayStation 5 is already sold out at Best Buy.

Related Articles

News

Sep 16, 2020

7:22 PM EDT

Some PlayStation 5 games will cost $89.99 in Canada

News

Sep 20, 2017

9:12 AM EDT

Best Buy launches Xbox One X pre-orders [Update – now live]

News

Sep 16, 2020

8:14 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 pre-orders now live at EB Games Canada

Resources

Sep 16, 2020

6:48 PM EDT

PlayStation Store now offering two promotions with discounts up to 80 percent off

Comments