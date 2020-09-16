Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in October 2020

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of, AcornTV.
Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.
The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in October:
October 5th
- Bloodlines
- Tales of Irish Castles
- The Gulf
October 12th
- Mystery Road: series 2 (Acorn TV Original series): episodes 1 & 2
- The Labours of Erica: series 1 and 2
October 19th
- Darkness: Those Who Kill (Acorn TV exclusive)
- Heavenly Gardens
October 26th
- How to Murder Your Wife
The Acorn Exclusive The South Westerlies is making its way to Acorn TV on November 2nd.
Acorn TV is available YouTube TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, a Prime Video Channel, iOS and Android.
