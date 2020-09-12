PREVIOUS|
News

Sony to host PlayStation 5 Showcase, show off games on September 16

A Sony blog post says the 40-minute Showcase will provide 'one more look' at launch titles for the console

Sep 12, 2020

11:07 AM EDT

0 comments

Sony plans to give fans waiting for the PlayStation 5 “one more look” at some games that will be available at and after the console launches this holiday.

The company tweeted a short teaser showing the console and controller that ends with the date and time of the PS5 Showcase. It’ll take place Wednesday, September 16th at 1pm PT/4pm ET.

Further, the tweet links to a blog post that says the Showcase will take about 40 minutes and feature “updates on the latest titles from Worldwide Studios and our world-class development partners.”

Those interested can tune in live on Twitch or YouTube on Wednesday. If you can’t watch live, keep an eye on MobileSyrup for any big announcements from the event.

Considering that the Xbox Series X pre-orders go live on September 22nd, Sony will likely reveal PS5 pricing at the Showcase. Knowing how much the console will cost could help customers decided whether to wait for the PS5 or go for the Series X or cheaper Series S consoles instead.

Source: Sony

Related Articles

News

Sep 9, 2020

10:59 AM EDT

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will launch alongside Xbox Series X and S on November 10

News

Sep 2, 2020

8:04 PM EDT

PlayStation ‘Essential Picks’ sale offers up to 50 percent off nearly 100 games

News

Sep 9, 2020

4:17 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 box art for a variety of games shows up on Amazon Australia

News

Aug 31, 2020

3:25 PM EDT

PlayStation 5 will only be backward compatible with PS4: Ubisoft

Comments