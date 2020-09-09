PlayStation 5 box art for a variety of games shows up on Amazon Australia

Box art for several upcoming PlayStation 5 titles has surfaced online, indicating that an announcement regarding the console’s pricing and availability could be on the way.
Amazon Australia has published box art covers for titles such as Demon’s Souls, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, Returnal, Gran Turismo 7, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6 and several other games.
However, it looks like Amazon has since taken down the listings for the titles tweeted by Nibel.
Some more #PS5 boxart has shown up on Amazon Australia (in some cases not finalized)https://t.co/QMHcaxxrvl pic.twitter.com/vFsS8Ttbr9
— Nibel (@Nibellion) September 9, 2020
Further, unreleased screenshots of Demon’s Souls have appeared online, showcasing the game’s impressive graphics and dark tone.
Two new Demon's Souls screenshotshttps://t.co/I7xlQyFJJR pic.twitter.com/RdaJryNemm
— Nibel (@Nibellion) September 9, 2020
Amazon’s U.S. website currently has PS5 listings Gold Steelbook Edition box art for Far Cry 6 and Watch Dogs Legion.
With box art finally appearing online — finalized or not — it could mean more information about the PS5 is on the way soon, which could include a release date and pricing.
Source: Amazon U.S., @Nibellion
Comments