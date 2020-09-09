Microsoft’s Xbox Series X costs $599 in Canada, launches November 10th alongside Series S

Following the reveal of the less powerful Xbox Series S next-gen console, Microsoft has officially confirmed that the Xbox Series X costs $599 CAD.
For context, this price tag is only $100 more than the $499 USD cost of the console in the United States, as well as roughly $60 CAD under the current conversation rate. The Xbox Series S, Microsoft’s less power next-gen system, is confirmed to cost $379 CAD.
Both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X are set to launch on November 10th, with pre-orders starting on September 22nd.
Also, while most assumed that the Xbox Series S is an all-digital console given it doesn’t feature a disc drive, Microsoft has confirmed that this is indeed the case.
This is the tweet…
Xbox Series X: $599.99 (ERP)
Xbox Series S: $379.99 (ERP)
Release date: November 10
Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/nMkVRjKtfx | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/HGr4Aty0gA
— Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) September 9, 2020
The Xbox Series X features a disc drive, 12 teraflops, supports a 4K resolution and 60fps as standard with support up to 120fps, and includes a 1TB custom SSD. On the other hand, the Series S supports 1440p at up to 120fps, supports 4K media streaming playback, 4K upscaling with games and features a 512GB SSD.
Confirming earlier rumours, Microsoft has revealed that its Xbox All Access program is expanding to 12 additional countries, including Canada, allowing players to get their hands on the Xbox Series S for $24.99 USD (roughly $32.99 CAD) per month for 24 months or the Xbox Series X for $34.99 USD (about $46 CAD) per month for 24 months. Specific Canadian Xbox All Access pricing has yet to be revealed. This story will be updated when that information is available.
Xbox All Access includes access to xCloud, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and now, EA Play, adding several Electronic Arts games like FIFA 20, NHL 20 and Madden 20, to the already impressive package.
In Canada, Microsoft says that Xbox All Access will be available at EB Games.
Update 09/09/2020 9:52pm ET: This story has been updated with Xbox Series X Canadian pricing.
Source: Microsoft
Comments