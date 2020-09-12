Apple’s design teams made a face mask for its employees

Face masks are one of the best tools people have to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Unsurprisingly, many companies have jumped on the face mask bandwagon and made their own masks. Apple is the latest to join that group with its new Apple Face Mask.
The Cupertino, California-based company created the mask in-house for its corporate and retail employees. According to Bloomberg, Apple told staff that its Engineering and Industrial Design teams — the same groups that work on devices like the iPhone and iPad — developed the Face Mask.
It’s made of three layers to filter incoming and outgoing particles and it can be washed and reused as many as five times.
Bloombeg’s Mark Gurman got his hands on the mask and posted pictures of it to Twitter. The packaging and design look very Apple, and the mask sports large coverings along the top and bottom to cover the wearer’s nose and chin. Apple confirmed the news to Bloomberg, noting it conducted research and testing to find materials that filter air properly without disrupting the supply of medical personal protective equipment (PPE).
Here’s your Apple Mask unboxing… unsurprisingly like any other Apple product. https://t.co/Ff0d9nQ6kl pic.twitter.com/9TLQs0V6Lf
— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 11, 2020
The company will start sending out the Apple Face Mask to staff over the next two weeks.
It’s worth noting Apple worked with Washington-based Gallaudet University to create the ‘ClearMask,’ the first FDA-cleared surgical mask that is completely transparent. By showing the wearer’s face, it can help wearers communicate with people who are deaf or have hearing impairments that rely on lip-reading.
Source: Bloomberg
