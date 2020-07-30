The Weeknd will perform a virtual AR concert on August 7 via TikTok

Toronto’s own The Weeknd will perform on a TikTok virtual stage on August 7th. This is TikTok’s first-ever augmented reality experience and it will be livestreamed at 8:30pm ET/5:30pm PT.
‘The Weeknd Experience’ was created by TikTok in partnership with XO, Republic Records and virtual concert startup Wave.
Further, The Weeknd’s avatar will perform his new album After Hours, and there will be several repeat showings as well.
To make this AR, TikTok will use 3D renderings and picture-in-picture video to make the experience immersive. Therefore, ‘The Weeknd Experience’ will allow users to interact in real-time during the broadcast.
Additionally, ‘The Weeknd Experience’ plans to raise funds for the Equal Justice Initiative in support of racial equality. Fans will be able to donate directly from the TikTok app leading up to and during the concert.
According to TikTok, the song “Blinding Lights” from the album has inspired more than 1.5 million video creations on the platform and even created the “#BlindingLightsChallenge.”
Source: Variety
