Facebook and Instagram banning posts that promote conversion therapy

Facebook and Instagram are banning posts that promote conversion therapy, following requests from activists asking the social media giant to crack down on the issue.
The company told CNN Business that it is expanding its current policies regarding hate speech to include content that promotes or advertises the practice on both social media platforms.
“We don’t allow attacks against people based on sexual orientation or gender identity and are updating our policies to ban the promotion of conversion therapy services,” a spokesperson for Instagram told CNN Business.
This change comes after activists in the U.K. called on the social media giant to ban an organization that promotes conversion therapy. As part of the new policy, Instagram has removed some of the organization’s posts on its platform.
Conversion therapy is a process that claims to change an individual’s sexuality, and has been deemed as being extremely harmful.
“We are always reviewing our policies and will continue to consult with experts and people with personal experiences to inform our approach,” the spokesperson said.
The two platforms are also going to stop recommending content that includes testimonials about conversion therapy or praises it.
Source: CNN Business
