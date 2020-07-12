Google bans ads for products marketed towards secretly monitoring people

Google announced that it is banning ads for products that are marketed towards secretly tracking or monitoring people.
The tech giant published an ad policy update that outlines the changes will apply to spyware and technology used for surveillance of intimate partners. This includes services that monitor texts, calls or browsing history.
It also applies to GPS trackers specifically marketed to spy or track someone without their consent, along with surveillance equipment like cameras, dash cams, audio records and nanny cams that are marketed with the purpose of spying.
Google notes that the policy does not include private investigation services or products designed for parents to track or monitor their underage children.
The new updated policy is scheduled to go into effect on August 11th. Google told CNBC that it constantly evaluates and updates its ad policies to ensure that it is protecting users.
“We routinely update our language with examples to help clarify what we consider policy violating. Spyware technology for partner surveillance was always in scope of our policies against dishonest behaviour,” the tech giant stated.
Google notes that its ad policies already ban ads for services that let users obtain unauthorized access to devices or property, and that this update includes spyware and surveillance technology.
Companies that violate the new policy will be issued a warning at least seven days prior to possible suspension.
