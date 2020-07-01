Spotify Premium Duo plans launch in Canada for $13 a month

If you and a friend or partner are looking to reduce your monthly Spotify cost, you can subscribe to the company’s new Premium Duo plan.
Premium Duo plans cost $12.99 per month. Generally, Premium subscribers need to pay $10 each per month, so between two people, this would save you $7 per month or $84 a year.
There are some perks to having a Premium Duo subscription too. First up, if you’ve never tried Spotify Premium before, you’ll get a month free when you sign up. Beyond that, Spotify also gives users a personalized playlist called ‘Duo Mix’ that mixes both parties’ music to make a playlist that the subscription service thinks both people will enjoy.
It’s also worth noting that both people get their own account. This new plan works just like a smaller family plan, with the only shared aspect being the Duo Mix playlist. If you and the person you’re splitting with are already regular Spotify subscribers, you can change to a Duo plan without losing your existing music libraries as well.
You can find out more about service on Spotify’s press website, and you can sign up for it on the regular Spotify Canada website.
