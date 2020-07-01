PREVIOUS
News

Spotify Premium Duo plans launch in Canada for $13 a month

Spotify is making it a little easier to save money on music for couples and friends

Jul 1, 2020

10:02 AM EDT

0 comments

If you and a friend or partner are looking to reduce your monthly Spotify cost, you can subscribe to the company’s new Premium Duo plan.

Premium Duo plans cost $12.99 per month. Generally, Premium subscribers need to pay $10 each per month, so between two people, this would save you $7 per month or $84 a year.

There are some perks to having a Premium Duo subscription too. First up, if you’ve never tried Spotify Premium before, you’ll get a month free when you sign up. Beyond that, Spotify also gives users a personalized playlist called ‘Duo Mix’ that mixes both parties’ music to make a playlist that the subscription service thinks both people will enjoy.

It’s also worth noting that both people get their own account. This new plan works just like a smaller family plan, with the only shared aspect being the Duo Mix playlist. If you and the person you’re splitting with are already regular Spotify subscribers, you can change to a Duo plan without losing your existing music libraries as well.

You can find out more about service on Spotify’s press website, and you can sign up for it on the regular Spotify Canada website. 

Related Articles

News

Jun 22, 2020

8:07 PM EDT

Spotify is testing in-app ads in its podcast episodes pages

Resources

Mar 28, 2020

2:33 PM EDT

Here’s how to make group video calls during the COVID-19 quarantine

News

Jun 23, 2020

9:25 AM EDT

Spotify bringing back personalized ‘Summer Rewind’ playlists

News

Jun 23, 2020

5:09 PM EDT

Spotify Free users can now play favourite playlists with Alexa devices

Comments