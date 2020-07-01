Aston Martin names Lenovo its official Workstation partner

Lenovo has announced that it will become the official ‘Workstation’ partner of Aston Martin.
The move comes as an extension of an existing relationship between the computer manufacturer and automaker. Lenovo says the extended partnership will reach across the engineering, design, visualization and architecture disciplines.
Lenovo and Aston Martin first partnered in 2018 when the engineering and creative teams began using the ThinkPad P1 for 3D modelling.
Now, Aston Martin will use Lenovo’s Workstation PCs to do everything from handling large design files — something that’s especially important as more people work remotely — to rendering car models. Aston Martin says it selected Lenovo as its Workstation partner because of the “strong performance and the reliability” of its technology.
Aston Martin will deploy both Lenovo desktop workstations and ThinkPad P series mobile workstations powered by Nvidia Quadro graphics.
Those interested in learning more about Lenovo and Aston Martin can check out this website about the partnership.
