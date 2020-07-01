Koodo appears to be tweaking its phone plan Tab system

In a leaked document acquired by MobileSyrup, it appears that Koodo is cutting down its Tab offerings to simplify its plans.
In the new system, there will be three Tabs and instead of the existing four, but don’t worry, the ‘Bring your own device’ (BYOD) option is still available, according to the document.
The new Tab options are as follows:
- Tab Basic – monthly charge $10 – Tab amount $240
- Tab Mid – monthly charge $15 – Tab amount $360
- Tab Plus – monthly charge $33 – Tab amount $792
Take note that these prices are the maximum ranges. If you’re buying a cheaper phone with one of these tabs, your monthly cost and Tab amount could be less.
Another thing to note is that you can get the Tab basic on just talk and text plans without data. However, if you want to get a phone with the Tab Basic or Tab Mid, you’ll need to purchase a plan that includes talk, text and data.
How the Tab system works
If you want something like an iPhone for a cheaper upfront cost, you can get it on a Large Tab to get $792 off the upfront cost of the phone. However, you’ll need to pay off that $792 throughout your two-year contract. That’s where the monthly charge comes in since this is the price you pay towards the cost of the phone per month.
That’s why BYOD plans are often cheaper since you’re just paying for a plan, not a phone as well.
What were the old Tabs?
For the sake of comparing after Koodo updates its website to reflect the new plans, the old plans are as follows according to our prior reporting.
- Tab Small – $10 per month Tab cost – $240 Tab
- Tab Medium – $15 per month Tab cost – $360 Tab
- Tab Large – $20 per month Tab cost – $480 Tab
- Tab Extra Large – $30 per month Tab cost -$720 Tab
You can read more about the last time Koodo restructed its Tabs here.
