Xbox’s ‘Shocktober in Summer’ sale offers 85 percent off ‘spooky’ games

Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox One titles in it’s ‘Shocktober in Summer’ game sale.
Yes, you read that right — the usual October-themed sale is happening this summer. The sale offers discounts on several spooky Halloween games four months before trick or treating begins.
The games on sale include franchises like Dead Island, Dead Rising, Devil May Cry, The Walking Dead and more for up to 85 percent off.
The ‘Shocktober in Summer’ runs until July 6th.
Below are some games on sale in Canadian dollars:
- Black Mirror – $9.99 (previously $39.99)
- Blair Witch – $19.49 (previously $38.99)
- Day Z – $38.39 (previously $63.99)
- Dying Light – $20.09 (previously $29.99)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered – $13.19 (previously $39.99)
- Layers of Fear 2 – $12.86 (previously $38.99)
- Sea of Solitude – $10.39 (previously $25.99)
- Slender: The Arrival – $1.49 (previously $9.99)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man Of Medan – $19.99 (previously $39.99)
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War – $38.39 (previously $63.99)
You can check out the complete list of games on sale here.
Image credit: Microsoft Store
