The Last of Us Part II sold 4 million copies in three days

The game is the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive ever

Jun 26, 2020

7:11 PM EDT

The Last of Us Part II Ellie horseback

Sony is already revealing how well The Last of Us Part II is performing in terms of sales after only a week since the game’s launch.

TLOU 2 has sold more than four million copies as of June 21st, according to the PlayStation Blog, making it the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive to date. It’s worth noting that the number doesn’t encompass a full week of sales and instead only includes three days.

The previous launch record-holder is 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man with 3.3 million copies shipped in three days, with 2018’s God of War following close behind with 3.1 million copies shipped in its first three days.

As independent video game industry analyst Benji-Sales pointed out, it took Sony two weeks to reveal the sales numbers for God of War and Spider-Man. 

Despite being panned by a small but vocal group of “fans,” it seems The Last of Us Part II is still selling extremely well.

“We are so immensely grateful to the millions of fans around the world that have played The Last of Us Part II and shared their experiences with us over the last week,” said The Last of Us Part II creative director Neil Druckmann, in a recent press release.

PlayStation’s summer of PS4 exclusives started with The Last of Us Part II, but more games are coming soon.

Upcoming major PlayStation 4 games include Marvel’s Iron Man VR (releasing July 3rd) and inFamous developer Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima (launching on July 17th).

Source: PlayStation

