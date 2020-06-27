PREVIOUS|
News

Will you be grabbing the PS5 or Xbox Series X at launch? Let us know!

While we still don't know too much about either console, there's been enough to make early impressions, at least

Jun 27, 2020

10:04 AM EDT

0 comments

Sony and Microsoft have both revealed their upcoming next-generation video game consoles, the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

As is typical with every new console launch, people have ridiculed the designs of both consoles, with some saying the Series X looks like a fridge and that the PS5 resembles an oversized modem. You can check out some the best memes related to the Series X, here, and the PlayStation 5 here.

It’s important to note that there’s still a lot we don’t know about the consoles, such as full launch lineups, specific release dates and pricing.

That said, we’re curious: as it stands, which console do you want? Are you going to grab one (or both) of these systems at launch? And what games are you most excited about? Or, are you more of a PC gamer and have absolutely no interest in either the Xbox Series X or the PlayStation 5?

Let us know in the comments below.

Related Articles

Resources

Jun 25, 2020

2:57 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting Xbox Games with Gold in July 2020

Resources

Jun 24, 2020

11:37 AM EDT

Here’s what’s coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in the second half of June ...

News

Jun 15, 2020

4:24 PM EDT

Sony says it will leave ‘no pixel untouched’ on PlayStation 5 dashboard

Features

Jun 26, 2020

8:06 AM EDT

Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC ‘Isle of Armor’ is charming but shallow

Comments