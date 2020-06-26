Get 5GB of data for $45 per month with Fido’s latest deal

A new phone data plan deal from Fido offers subscribers 5GB of data per month for $45 during their first year of service.
As with all Fido plans, the $40 activation fee is waived online, and users get an extra five hours of free data usage per month, Fido Xtra perks and Data Overage Protection.
The plan also includes unlimited Canada-wide calling, unlimited evenings and weekends, unlimited international text, picture and video messaging and more. This offer only applies to new customers that are either bringing their own phone or buying a device from the carrier. Therefore, if you already subscribe to Fido, you won’t be able to take advantage of this deal.
It’s also worth noting that after the first year of service, your plan price will increase to $50 per month before taxes.
This deal is similar to Koodo’s offer from yesterday that takes $5 off of its 5GB/$50 plan for a year, so depending on what carrier you like more, there are a few options in this price range.
Unlike the Koodo deal, with Fido, you don’t have to worry about inputting a special promo code. Instead, the plan is just on sale for a limited time.
You can learn more about the plan on Fido’s website.
Source: Fido
Comments