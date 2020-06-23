Toronto Pearson launches cleaning robots, partners with data firm to manage COVID-19 risks

Toronto Pearson Airport is launching autonomous cleaning robots and partnering with data analytics firm BlueDot to monitor infectious disease risks.
The Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) notes that it is taking steps to be ready for the new realities of air travel and advance the future of healthy travel corridors as part of its ‘Healthy Airport’ program.
The program includes the use of autonomous floor cleaning machines and air quality monitors to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Further, the airport has partnered with Toronto-based BlueDot, which is a firm that specializes in advanced data analytics and technologies, to predict and manage risk from COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The GTAA says that BlueDot’s insights platforms will power its commitment towards preparedness and resilience.
“BlueDot is incredibly proud to partner with the GTAA to use advanced data analytics and digital technologies to stay a step ahead of global infectious disease risks,” said Dr. Kamran Khan, the founder of BlueDot, in a press release.
The GTAA is also working with Wipro, a global technology company, to conduct a pilot of wearable tracing and physical distancing technology for airport workers.
Image credit: Greater Toronto Airports Authority
