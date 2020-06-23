Upcoming affordable OnePlus phone not coming to Canada

The OnePlus 8 series, while great, aren’t as affordable as previous OnePlus handsets. So, CEO Pete Lau says that this year, the company will launch a more affordable smartphone product line.
For six years, OnePlus has mostly focused on making one, beautifully crafted smartphone series. Now, it’s time we added something more to that. https://t.co/sMiHFRv3Rc
— Pete Lau (@PeteLau) June 23, 2020
According to a blog post shared by Lau, OnePlus will bring premium, flagship experience to a new affordable smartphone line. Further, the CEO says that they’re introducing this smartphone in Europe and India and that they’re looking to launch other more affordable smartphones in North America “in the near future as well.”
So this upcoming affordable smartphone won’t launch in Canada, but the post indicates that OnePlus will launch more affordable handsets in the near future, which will come to the North American market.
#OnePlusNord NOOOOORD: https://t.co/c9UD9581uZ
— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) June 23, 2020
Rumours point to this phone being called either the OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite. And now a couple of leaks point to the handset being called the OnePlus Nord. Additionally, the device is expected to have a 90Hz screen, a 4,300mAh battery and other high-end features.
OnePlus is officially holding an event on July 10th to show off this new handset.
