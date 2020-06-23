PREVIOUS|
Upcoming affordable OnePlus phone not coming to Canada

Another affordable smartphone will launch in North America in the near future

Jun 23, 2020

12:17 PM EDT

The OnePlus 8 series, while great, aren’t as affordable as previous OnePlus handsets. So, CEO Pete Lau says that this year, the company will launch a more affordable smartphone product line.

According to a blog post shared by Lau, OnePlus will bring premium, flagship experience to a new affordable smartphone line. Further, the CEO says that they’re introducing this smartphone in Europe and India and that they’re looking to launch other more affordable smartphones in North America “in the near future as well.”

So this upcoming affordable smartphone won’t launch in Canada, but the post indicates that OnePlus will launch more affordable handsets in the near future, which will come to the North American market.

Rumours point to this phone being called either the OnePlus Z or OnePlus 8 Lite. And now a couple of leaks point to the handset being called the OnePlus Nord. Additionally, the device is expected to have a 90Hz screen, a 4,300mAh battery and other high-end features.

OnePlus is officially holding an event on July 10th to show off this new handset.

Source: OnePlus

