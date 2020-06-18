Bid on a one-on-one Zoom date with Keanu Reeves for charity

Want to have a one-on-one chat with Keanu Reeves?
Well, you can if you’re lucky enough. The 55-year-old Canadian actor is teaming up with Idaho-based children’s cancer charity Camp Rainbow Gold to auction off a 15-minute Zoom call with him.
“Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him,” the event description reads.
“This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home!”
All proceeds raised are going directly towards children’s cancer organizations.
The Zoom date started at $10,000 USD (about $13,551 CAD). As of Wednesday evening, bids have skyrocketed to $16,700 USD (about $22,631 CAD).
The auction is set to close on Monday at 2pm ET, with the virtual date taking place in the week of July 6th.
Other items in the Camp Rainbow Gold that people can bid on include a 15-minute Zoom concert with Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke and a guitar signed by singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.
To bid on the Keanu Reeves Zoom date, click here.
Source: Camp Rainbow Gold Via: CNN
