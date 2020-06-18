PREVIOUS
News

Bid on a one-on-one Zoom date with Keanu Reeves for charity

The auction for the 15-minute virtual date closes Monday

Jun 18, 2020

7:06 AM EDT

0 comments

Keanu Reeves Always Be My Maybe

Want to have a one-on-one chat with Keanu Reeves?

Well, you can if you’re lucky enough. The 55-year-old Canadian actor is teaming up with Idaho-based children’s cancer charity Camp Rainbow Gold to auction off a 15-minute Zoom call with him.

Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him,” the event description reads.

“This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home!”

All proceeds raised are going directly towards children’s cancer organizations.

The Zoom date started at $10,000 USD (about $13,551 CAD). As of Wednesday evening, bids have skyrocketed to $16,700 USD (about $22,631 CAD).

The auction is set to close on Monday at 2pm ET, with the virtual date taking place in the week of July 6th.

Other items in the Camp Rainbow Gold that people can bid on include a 15-minute Zoom concert with Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke and a guitar signed by singer-songwriter Andy Grammer.

To bid on the Keanu Reeves Zoom date, click here.

Source: Camp Rainbow Gold Via: CNN

Related Articles

News

Mar 6, 2015

9:04 AM EST

WIND Mobile big winner in AWS-3 spectrum auction as Rogers, Mobilicity no-shows

News

Jan 16, 2020

12:43 PM EST

Keanu Reeves-starring Cyberpunk 2077 delayed to September 2020

News

Jul 19, 2018

4:50 PM EDT

Instagram starts showing you when your friends are online to chat

News

Feb 5, 2015

5:19 PM EST

The usual suspects prepare for AWS-3 auction, set to begin March 3rd

Comments