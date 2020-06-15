Toronto to get its first fully automated restaurant this summer

Toronto will be getting its first fully automated restaurant this summer called Box’d by Paramount Fine Foods.
Customers wishing to eat at the restaurant can order through its mobile app or in-store kiosks. Digital status boards within the restaurant will then update guests when their food is ready. Once your order is ready, it is delivered to your digital cubby.
“You’ll be notified on your mobile device and on the face of the cubby so that you can grab your food and go,” the restaurant’s website reads.
The opening of the restaurant comes as Toronto is easing restrictions and allowing some businesses to re-open amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The owners of Box’d outline in a press release that although Torontonians are looking forward to eating out again, they understand that people may still be a little wary of public places. They note that this is why they have created a dining option that is “fast, efficient and safe.”
“Being fully automated means Box’d can offer Canadians a new and exciting ‘smart’ way to experience eating out safely,” said Ahmed Daify, the Box’d franchisee for Paramount Fine Foods, in the press release.
Box’d claims that it’s the first fully automated restaurant in Canada, and that it will revolutionize and transform how consumers experience dining on-the-go. The restaurant is opening at 4 King St. W in early summer and will feature fast and healthy options.
Image credit: @BoxdByParamount
Source: Paramount Fine Foods
