News

Rogers family donating $60 million to charities across Canada

The donation aims to help Canadians affected by the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

Jun 15, 2020

9:35 AM EDT

The Rogers family is donating $60 million to various charities across the country to help Canadians impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our father, the late Ted Rogers, was a proud Canadian. He always worked to make Canada better and make our communities stronger,” said Melinda Rogers-Hixon, deputy chair of Rogers Communications, in a blog post.

The donation will go towards feeding Canadians through partnerships with Food Banks Canada and the Salvation Army. It will also aid with homelessness and domestic crisis help through partnerships with several shelters across the country, including Women’s Shelters Canada.

Part of the donation is also going towards helping vulnerable children and youth through collaborations with the Children’s Aid Foundation, Boost Child and Youth Advocacy Centre and Easter Seals Canada.

There will also be Ted Rogers Community Grants to support more than 150 organizations in underserved communities across the country.

The Rogers family notes that all of the money will be donated in 2020 so that the funds can be used to make an immediate impact.

Source: Rogers

Comments