News

Fitbit app surpasses 50 million downloads on the Play Store

The ongoing pandemic may have contributed towards the app's new milestone

Jun 15, 2020

1:07 PM EDT

The Fitbit fitness tracker app has surpassed 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s interesting to note that the app has just recently reached the 50 million downloads milestone, despite the global popularity of Fitbit devices, with 16 million units sold last year alone.

The number of downloads seems like a bit of a low figure, but it does make sense if you consider that some people may use their Fitbit tracker without connecting it to their smartphones, especially elderly users. It also suggests that there may be a large number of iOS users.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic may have caused the app to reach this new milestone since people may be looking to use a fitness tracker to stay active as gyms are closed and lifestyles have been altered.

Regardless, the 50 million downloads milestone is still an impressive achievement for any app out there.

Source: Fitbit Via: 9to5Google

