Opera Mini 50 arrives with new design, improved data saver and more

Opera is rolling out a redesign and new features to its ‘Mini’ browser.
As Opera Mini hits version 50, users will get access to a new user interface (UI), improved data-saving mode and a built-in file sharing service.
The redesign, which Opera says is the biggest the Mini browser has received in five years, integrates a new status bar to the top of the browser screen. The new status bar will include greeting messages, hints and tips and notifications about the latest news and browser updates. Additionally, Opera included a section in the status bar to show users how much data they’re saving with Opera Mini.
Speaking of data saving, Opera says it has improved Opera Mini’s data saver service. It now includes a new ‘extreme’ mode that can save up to 81 percent of mobile data on average. Opera says Google Chrome’s data saver can only save about nine percent of your data.
Finally, the new offline file sharing service should help Opera Mini users quickly send files to their friends and family. It works by using a direct Wi-Fi connection between nearby devices to transfer images, videos, audio files and more.
Further, Opera says that the file-sharing feature works with Opera Mini’s download manager. That means users can pick files they’ve downloaded with Opera instead of hunting through their phone’s file system.
You can access the new offline file sharing feature from the browser’s refreshed navigation bar along the bottom of the screen.
Opera Mini is available for free on the Google Play Store and the update is rolling out now.
