Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in June 2020

New dramas, true crime series and thrillers are on the way

May 19, 2020

7:14 AM EDT

Being Human Season 4

Every month, AMC adds a number of true crime series, dramas, thrillers and more to its Sundance Now streaming service.

Below is a roundup of what’s hitting Sundance Now in June:

June 1st

  • The Hours
  • The Illusionist
  • The Intervention
  • Three Days in June: The Story of the D-Day Forecast

June 4th

  • Liar (Season 2, Episode 1) [Streaming Exclusive]
  • Bad Mothers (Episode 5) [Sundance Now Exclusive]
  • Sanctuary (Episode 7)[Sundance Now Exclusive]

June 8th

  • The Boys of Buchenwald
  • Céline
  • 7 Chinese Brothers
  • The Search for One-Eye Jimmy
  • X500

June 9th

  • Tales of the Grim Sleeper

June 11th

  • Bad Mothers (Episode 6) [Sundance Now Exclusive]
  • The Fall (Season 1)
  • Liar (Season 2, Episode 2) [Streaming Exclusive]
  • Sanctuary (Episode 8) [Sundance Now Exclusive]

June 15th

  • Death of a Salesman
  • Every Day
  • Los Angeles Plays Itself
  • The Pool

June 18th

  • Bad Mothers (Episode 7) [Sundance Now Exclusive]
  • The Bureau (Season 5, Episode 1) [Sundance Now Exclusive Premiere]
  • Liar (Season 2, Episode 3) [Streaming Exclusive]

June 22nd

  • Another Country
  • Paradise
  • Terribly Happy
  • Vidal Sassoon: The Movie

June 25th

  • Bad Mothers (Episode 8 — finale) [Sundance Now Exclusive]
  • Being Human (Season 4)
  • The Bureau (Season 5, Episode 2)
  • Liar (Season 2, Episode 4) [Streaming Exclusive]

June 29th

  • Surviving Sandy Hook

A Sundance Now subscription costs $4.99 CAD/month for an annual subscription or $6.99/month for a monthly subscription.

Image credit: Muse Entertainment

