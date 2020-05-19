Here’s what’s coming to Sundance Now in June 2020

Every month, AMC adds a number of true crime series, dramas, thrillers and more to its Sundance Now streaming service.
Below is a roundup of what’s hitting Sundance Now in June:
June 1st
- The Hours
- The Illusionist
- The Intervention
- Three Days in June: The Story of the D-Day Forecast
June 4th
- Liar (Season 2, Episode 1) [Streaming Exclusive]
- Bad Mothers (Episode 5) [Sundance Now Exclusive]
- Sanctuary (Episode 7)[Sundance Now Exclusive]
June 8th
- The Boys of Buchenwald
- Céline
- 7 Chinese Brothers
- The Search for One-Eye Jimmy
- X500
June 9th
- Tales of the Grim Sleeper
June 11th
- Bad Mothers (Episode 6) [Sundance Now Exclusive]
- The Fall (Season 1)
- Liar (Season 2, Episode 2) [Streaming Exclusive]
- Sanctuary (Episode 8) [Sundance Now Exclusive]
June 15th
- Death of a Salesman
- Every Day
- Los Angeles Plays Itself
- The Pool
June 18th
- Bad Mothers (Episode 7) [Sundance Now Exclusive]
- The Bureau (Season 5, Episode 1) [Sundance Now Exclusive Premiere]
- Liar (Season 2, Episode 3) [Streaming Exclusive]
June 22nd
- Another Country
- Paradise
- Terribly Happy
- Vidal Sassoon: The Movie
June 25th
- Bad Mothers (Episode 8 — finale) [Sundance Now Exclusive]
- Being Human (Season 4)
- The Bureau (Season 5, Episode 2)
- Liar (Season 2, Episode 4) [Streaming Exclusive]
June 29th
- Surviving Sandy Hook
A Sundance Now subscription costs $4.99 CAD/month for an annual subscription or $6.99/month for a monthly subscription.
Image credit: Muse Entertainment
