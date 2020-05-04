HP unveils new Omen gaming desktops and monitors

HP has unveiled new Omen gaming products including two new pre-built desktops and a new monitor.
The new Omen 25L and 30L desktops sport an all-new look in line with the company’s refreshed Omen brand. Additionally, the desktops feature top-of-the-line components and configurations to power even the most intense gaming sessions.
Customers can get the new Omen desktops with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti or up to AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT graphics. Further, gamers can configure the Omen desktops with up to the new 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10900K or the latest AMD Ryzen 9 3900 CPUs.
To keep everything cool and running smoothly, the Omen desktops include Cooler Master thermal solutions. Configurations include either 92mm air or 120mm liquid cooling options for the CPU. Additionally, the Omen desktops can feature up to a 750W Cooler Master 80Plus Platinum PSU.
Customers can also get up to 64GB of HyperX Fury DDR4-3200MHz XMP RAM with RGB lighting as well as up to two 2TB WD Black PCIe M.2 SSDs.
On top of all this, HP released the revamped Omen Command Center app — which is available on all Windows 10 PCs, not just Omen desktops. However, Command Center offers more features for Omen users, including lighting control, ‘Intelligent Overclocking’ and fan control. Additionally, Command Center offers Remote Play, My Games, Profiles, Coaching and Rewards.
The new HP Omen 27i monitor is also impressive, boasting a 27-inch Nano IPS panel with 98 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut. The monitor has a Quad HD 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and 350 nits of brightness. Additionally, it supports Nvidia G-Sync, has a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time.
Both the Omen 25L and 30L desktops will be available starting May 5th on HP’s website. The 25L will start at $899.99 USD while the 30L starts at $1,199.99 USD (approximately $1,272.54 and $1,696.73 CAD respectively). The Omen 27i will be available at Best Buy starting May 4th and on HP’s website on May 22nd starting at $499.99 USD (about $706.96 CAD).
