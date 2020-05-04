Telegram reaches 500 million downloads on Google Play Store

Telegram has surpassed 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the platform isn’t pre-installed on devices like some other messaging apps, this is an impressive milestone for Telegram to reach. Although Telegram is available on the Apple App Store, it’s unknown how many downloads it has reached on there.
The app still has a long way to go if it plans to catch up with its competitors. Facebook-owned WhatsApp recently reached five billion downloads, and Google Messages has hit one billion downloads.
Telegram has been able to successfully compete with other apps because it features end-to-end encryption, which is something that more users are becoming aware of due to increased privacy concerns.
The app also has some interesting features like cloud storage and folders, and its cross-platform support. Telegram has also amassed some loyal users due to its desktop app, which doesn’t require users’ phones to be connected to function.
Last month, Telegram stated that it was working on implementing a secure video calling feature to compete with Zoom and Houseparty, but there currently aren’t any details about when the feature could launch.
Source: 9to5Google
