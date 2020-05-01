Microsoft brings Build online, offers free registration to all

Microsoft’s annual Build developer conference will look quite different this year, and cost a lot less, too.
We’ve known for a while that Microsoft would bring Build online after it cancelled the in-person event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Redmond, Washington-based company also plans to host its internal and external events online into 2021 as well.
However, we now know more about how Build 2020 will look, including that the digital event will be free. Anyone can now register to attend online without cost.
In the past, Build had a $2,395 USD (approximately $3,331.35 CAD) entry fee.
Instead of a week-long event in Seattle, Build will take place on May 19th and 20th and feature 48-hours of programming, sessions, talks and demos hosted by Microsoft engineers. It’ll kick off at 11am ET/8am PT with a keynote address from Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.
Further, The Verge reports that Panos Panay, the company’s chief product officer, will also make an appearance among several others at Build.
When you go through the registration, Microsoft asks for a shipping address because it may send participants packages and other goodies.
How Build 2020 plays out online remains to be seen. There will undoubtedly be hiccups with the fully-online event, but Microsoft’s success could set the standard for the rest of its digital events. Further, Microsoft could set an example for other companies planning to host digital events because of the impact of COVID-19.
Those interested in attending Build 2020 can register for free online.
Source: The Verge
Comments