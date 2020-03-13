Microsoft cancels Build due to COVID-19, will host ‘digital event’ instead

Microsoft will move its annual Build developer conference online instead of hosting an in-person event due to concerns surrounding COVID-19.
Build was set to take place between May 19th and 21st in Seattle, Washington, and is typically one of Microsoft’s biggest events of the year.
However, a company spokesperson sent The Verge the following statement:
“The safety of our community is a top priority. In light of the health safety recommendations for Washington State, we will deliver our annual Microsoft Build event for developers as a digital event, in lieu of an in-person event. We look forward to bringing together our ecosystem of developers in this new virtual format to learn, connect and code together. Stay tuned for more details to come.”
Unfortunately, Microsoft did not share how it plans to pivot from a full public event to a virtual event.
Aside from using Build to share big news and preview upcoming changes to Windows, Office and Microsoft’s other software and services, Build is a meeting place for developers. Much of Build is actually devoted to giving both third-party and Microsoft developers and engineers time to meet, discuss and learn from each other.
Further, Microsoft had plans to disclose more detail about plans for dual-screen Windows devices, both running on Android and on the company’s upcoming Windows 10X operating system.
While unfortunate, the cancellation is likely necessary. Social distancing measures can help stem the spread of coronavirus which, at this stage, can be crucial in improving public health.
Microsoft is the latest tech company to cancel a major event, following in the footsteps of E3, Google and Facebook.
Source: The Verge
