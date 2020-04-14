Lyft is supporting communities across Canada during COVID-19 pandemic

Lyft is working with local organizations across the country to provide rides for essential service workers and volunteers.
In Toronto specifically, the company is helping VentureKids Canada deliver electronic devices to students. This aims to help students connect to e-learning platforms. The company is also providing ride credit to volunteers at North York Harvest Food Bank.
Additionally, Lyft is providing ride credit to the Ottawa Mission, Ottawa Food Bank, Surrey Food Bank and Greater Vancouver Food Bank volunteers.
Around the country, the ridesharing service is working with United Way to provide donated rides in Ottawa, Vancouver and Toronto in order to support those who need access to essential services. Lyft is also working with Covenant House Vancouver and the Ottawa Community Housing Foundation.
To help essential staff, Lyft is also offering ride credit to organizations like Fresh Roots and Eastern Ontario Regional Laboratory Association.
Nonprofits who are seeking transportation support can apply for a ‘LyftUp COVID-19 Community Grant’ here.
Lyft says it’s also distributing cleaning products to drivers in Ottawa, Toronto and Vancouver. Those interested can find out more here.
Drivers who are looking to help provide access to those in need can sign up for the ‘LyftUp Driver Community Task Force.’
Furthermore, Lyft reiterates that it’s asking all drivers and riders to stay home if they’re sick and that anyone who suspects they may have COVID-19, should not use the ride-sharing platform.
